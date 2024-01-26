Kwaku Manu debunks news of ex-wife demolishing his house

Entertainment of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu, has rebuffed claims that his former wife, Okailey, stormed his residence to demolish the house he currently lives in.



He stated emphatically that there is no iota of truth in such claims and urged the general public to disregard a viral video in which a woman purported to be his ex-wife was demolishing a house.



Kwaku Manu clarified that the incident in the viral video took place in Nigeria and there is no way his ex-wife who currently lives in the United States of America (USA) would take such inhumane action against him.



Speaking in an Instagram live video sighted by GhanaWeb, Kwaku Manu stated that the video is intended to mar his image and called on the person behind it to speak the truth publicly to clear doubts.



“I have seen some videos about me trending online and some of my friends have sent them to me. It's about my ex-wife coming to Ghana to demolish my house because we built it together. That is not true, my ex-wife stays in the United States of America (USA) and she has not even come to Ghana.



“The incident in the viral happened in Nigeria. So I want to clarify that my ex-wife, Naa Okai, has not destroyed my house and she would never do that. If that was the case then I would have sold the house and given her the portion. I want the guy who is behind the video to come out and speak the truth,” he said.



When actor Kwaku Manu and his lovely wife, Okailey, tied the knot some 14 years ago, he dreamed that they would stay together ‘till death do them part.’



His dream was, however, shattered in 2021 when their nuptials took a nosedive and he and his wife had to go their separate ways, although he believes they did everything to make it work.



SB/BB



Watch the video below



