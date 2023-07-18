Kwadwo Sheldon reflects on intense social media battle with Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

YouTuber and content creator Kwadwo Sheldon has discussed the challenges he faced during a social media clash with Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.



In an interview on Joy FM, Kwadwo Sheldon recounted how he became triggered when Shatta Wale made a statement indicating that his work should not be used again.



According to Kwadwo, Shatta Wale's contradictory actions played a significant role in provoking their online feud.



He stated, "Your man says in his song he is a gangster, then he goes ahead to call the police into an online beef. I basically used his own tweet against him, and he didn't understand why some big-headed guy was actually challenging him, so he decided to call the IGP. It was that kind of battle because people meet you in town and they reference that."



Discussing the origin of the feud, Kwadwo highlighted Shatta Wale's perception that bloggers benefit from his hard work.



He explained that this misconception arises from many individuals in the industry lacking a clear understanding of how the media ecosystem operates.



Consequently, they make unfounded statements, which their followers readily accept.



Kwadwo Sheldon has not only engaged in a social media clash with Shatta Wale but has also found himself in disputes with other public figures such as Teacher Kwadwo, Sammy Flex, Afia Schwarzenegger, and Kevin Taylor, among others.



Known for his 'Breakdown' show, 'Face Off,' and 'Yawa of the Day' series, Kwadwo Sheldon, whose real name is Bernard Kwadwo Amoafo, is the founder and creative lead of Kwadwo Sheldon Studios.



His outstanding contributions to the media industry have garnered recognition, including being named one of Avance Media's 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians in both 2020 and 2021.



Kwadwo Sheldon continues to make waves in the Ghanaian digital space, using his platforms to entertain and inform his audience.



