Kwadwo Safo Jnr. flaunts cars at his mansion as wife surprises him on birthday

play videoSome of the vehicles belonging to Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr.

The Cheif Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr on Wednesday 24th, February 2021 celebrated his 35th birthday party in grand style at his mansion.



Kwadwo Safo Jnr. had a surprise party by his wife, Zainab, in the midst of his family and friends who turned out to celebrate the special day with him.



Celebrities like Akrobeto, Abena of Ghana’s Most Beautiful fame among others were spotted at the party.



The part which was held in his mansion witnessed the display of luxury cars and his wealth.



Kwadwo Safo Jnr. later hit the dance floor with his lovely wife alongside others who were in attendance.





