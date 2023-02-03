Kwabena Kwabena touts Ghana police as one of the best in Africa

Entertainment of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, is singing the praises of the Ghana Police Service.



He spoke highly of Ghana police in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.



Comparing Ghana police to the police in other African countries, the ‘Asor’ hitmaker asserted that they are one of the best.



Kwabena was of the view that Ghana police might even be the best in Africa.



He stated that Ghanaians will believe what he is saying if they travel to other African countries.



Though the police in Ghana may have their flaws, the popular musician implored Ghanaians to cherish what they have.



Kwabena Kwabena added that there are bad nuts in every institution.



Watch his statement below:



