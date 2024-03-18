Kwabena Kwabena to perform on his return to Live Konnect

Music of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Acclaimed Ghanaian musician and guitarist, Kwabena Kwabena, is set to make his highly anticipated return to one Ghana's leading entertainment events, Live Konnect VIP with a scheduled performance at Soho.



Kwabena Kwabena, known in private life as George Kwabena Adu, will be performing alongside The Greatest Band on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Tickets for the concert which promises to provide a truly memorable entertainment experience, are on sale and be purchased via: *714*11*15#. The event will attract a lot of surprises on night. Live Konnect VIP is an industry night where patrons get to close and personal with their Favourite Artiste. Very limited ticket are sold.



The event being held inside Marina Mall is expected to attract a number of top Ghanaian musicians and hosts of music fans.



Kwabena Kwabena first performed at Live Konnect in October 2021. The successful highlife artist, at the time, was joined by some popular Ghanaian musicians such as Cina Soul, Adina, Kofi Bruce amongst others.



His upcoming performance at Live Konnect VIP promises to be electric, with a host of top Ghanaian disc jockeys already lined up to serenade music fans with great tunes on the night.



Kwabena Kwabena will be sampling songs from his highly successful albums such as 'Fa Me', 'Saa', 'Daakye', 'Ahyesi', 'Aso', 'Bibini', 'Ghana Old Skuul Mix', 'Debi'.



The event is certainly going to be a blast. Organizers of Live Konnect VIP have promised music fans who will be attending the concert, true value for their money.