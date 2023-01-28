Kwabena Kwabena celebrates legendary Agya Koo Nimo on his 92nd birthday

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian songwriter and singer, George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena in the entertainment industry, has celebrated his idol the legendary Agya Koo Nimo on his 92nd birthday at his residence in Kumasi.



Kwabena who is a guitarist and highlife singer, on January 28, 2023, celebrated the legendary Kwabena Boa-Amponsem, baptized Daniel Amponsah, famously known as Agya Koo Nimo because he is a man of virtue and moral integrity, he holds him dear to his heart and gets inspiration from him, hence, they perform the same genre of music.



Agya Koo Nimo has been a strong pillar of Ghanaian traditional music and high-life music in general.



He has toured the world with his music and won various awards like Asanteman Award from the Asantehene, the Konkoma Award, and the Flag Star award from ECRAG (Entertainment Critics and Reviewers Association of Ghana).



He is not only a musician but a teacher of art, who strives to preserve Ghanaian culture through music and the telling of stories.



His works are studied in the West African Examinations Council syllabus for music.



Furthermore, by the age of 19, he was teaching brass band music, drumming, and the guitar in his village, when he was not in school.



It was at this time that he adopted the stage name of Koo Nimo. "Ko" for Kofi and "Nimo" means, one who takes the blame for what someone else has done.



It was not until independence that he first received national acclaim through his performance of folk music at festivals and on Radio Ghana.



Additionally, he organized and directed the “Kumasi Adadam Agofomma” Group which promoted traditional music through drumming and dancing, the group received international recognition by performing at several international festivals the Festival of Folk Music, and the African Music Village, among others.



He has served as President of MUSIGA (Musicians' Union of Ghana) and interim chairman of COSGA (Copyright Society of Ghana).



Concluding his works, Agya Koo Nimo’s album titled “Osabarima” became the first Ghanaian music to be on a CD in 1990.