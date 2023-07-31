Kwabena Kwabena, Kinaata, Sonnie Badu, others set to perform at Ghana Music Awards USA

Entertainment of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: Ghana Music Awards USA

Kwabena Kwabena, Kofi Kinaata, Dada KD, Kumi Guitar, and Sonnie Badu are set to thrill patrons at this year's Taptap Send Ghana Music Awards USA.



The event which is scheduled to take place at The Plush Lincoln Theater in Columbus Ohio on August 26, is expected to attract many music lovers and Ghanaians from over the states in the USA.



Artistes scheduled to perform include award-winning artiste based in Ghana and the United States of America.



Ghana Music Awards USA is an awards scheme with a view of encouraging and recognizing Ghanaian musicians in the diaspora, especially, in the United States of America to actively participate in promoting and celebrating Ghana Music and culture.



In a period of 3 years, GMA-USA has awarded over 150 artistes from both Ghana and the United States.



This year's event promises to be top-notch as the CEO has promised patrons of quality production and programming.