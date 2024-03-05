Kwabena Boateng releases uplifting new single ‘Baba’

Music of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel artist, Kwabena Boateng steps into 2024 full of praise and adoration for God in his first release of the year, ‘Baba.’



‘Baba’ is an anthem guaranteed to lift your spirits in the mornings and get your day off to a thriving start.



Its vocals and message are reinvigorating. They bounce atop its upbeat production with a grace that will whisk you into a mood of worship. And the experience is cathartic.



Kwabena Boateng employs simple yet powerful lyrics to sing of the Lord’s faithfulness.



He rallies his audience to praise God with him, using Psalm 106:1 as his cornerstone: “Praise the Lord! Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for he is steadfast love endures forever!”



On February 16, the singer got his fans buzzing after he announced ‘Baba’ via his social media accounts.



It marked the long-awaited comeback for the ‘Conquer’ star since his 2022 EP “Saved By Grace” with the powerful words: “I know this song is going to bless you.”



Listen to the song by clicking this link.