Kwaadee’s comeback live performance with Joe Frazier takes social media by storm

Music of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Social media especially Twitter has been buzzing for the last 48-hours with a hashtag #KwadeeIsBack after a video of the popular rapper, Okomfour Kwaadee, and the legendary Joe Frazier popped up performing live on stage.



Jerry Johnson Anaba, as Okomfour Kwaadee is known in private life is seen back to his glory days as he sets the stage for his comeback with an energetic performance with Joe Frazier in the viral video.



The video which was first posted on the ace rapper’s YouTube page under the new name ‘Ookomfooo Kwaade33’ has received several retweets and shares on both Twitter and Facebook with massive praise and endorsement.



Prominent amongst the reactors is Kumasi-based radio Icon, Kojo Sebor (Koo Sebor) who praised Kwaadee for his prolific performance.



Watch the video here and enjoy similar videos of his on YouTube under the name ‘Ookomfooo Kwaade3’



