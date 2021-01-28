Music of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Kumerica will be big in the next 10 years – Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall king, Shatta Wale has emphatically stated that the Kumerica movement will be bigger than it already is in the next 10 years.



He mentioned that he is ready to support the Kumerica movement in his own little way because he sees real talent in what they do. He expressed his pride over the efforts they have put in publicizing the brand.



Speaking to Rev Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series on Y 107.9 FM he said, “My own little way of showing support to them is by posting them on my social media platforms, advising them and supporting them”.



He furthered, “Kumerica, I’ve told people in the next 10 years that is where entertainment is going to be. If anyone doubts, we should bet on this today so that next 10 years I can take some 10 million dollars from the person”.



He believes that what Kumericans are doing is what we call real entertainment but because we do not understand what entertainment is, “we tend to condemn what they do”.



Citing an example he said, “When you see Pop Smoke and the other Western rappers standing in front of shops shooting their videos, we applaud and call it beautiful. But our people are doing it and you’re condemning it. That is why Jamaica is where it is today. They portray their culture, but here in Ghana, people from Kumasi are doing it and we’re calling them fake."



He advised that instead of condemning them, we should rather support them because they are all helping to put Ghana on the map and this season is theirs.