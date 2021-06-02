Kumchacha lauds Twene Jonas for fighting for Ghanaians

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei well known as ‘Kumchacha’ has applauded controversial social media commentator, Twene Jonas, for speaking for the wellbeing of Ghanaians.



Speaking on the ‘Best Entertainment Show’ on Okay FM hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo, Kumchacha said Twene is saying what is on the minds of many Ghanaians. According to him, the concerns need to be addressed.



“The only issue I have with Twene Jonas' criticism is the insult. It can amount to defamation of character. It's against the law and the bible also tells me to respect the elderly.



"My mum told me to respect persons older than me. Anybody older than you deserves respect. If you insult them, you're cursed.



"Ephesians 6:1 teaches us to also respect our mother and father. Whatever Twene Jonas is doing is 100 percent correct but it's worrying to hear him rain insults.



“The country is heading towards destruction. The ‘antoa nyamaas’ are not functioning again. The River Densu has become tea, how can it curse someone? They’ve degraded the water so using it for spiritual purpose is of no value now.



"Last week, somewhere in Koforidua, the Fire Service went to a scene in a taxi. I support all the criticisms from Twene Jonas on our leaders because the Asantehene himself alluded to the fact that about 30 percent of the chiefs around him know the brains behind galamsey."



He added, “The truth can be found in this country but speaking about it is the issue. A young guy would be jailed for attempting to practice illegal mining; meanwhile, some of our leaders, ministers, MPs among others are into the practice with no sanction meted out to them."



His commendation comes after Twene Jonas became the trending topic on social media for the past months and most bloggers have tapped into the discussion to throw more light on the man who is ‘fighting’ for Ghanaians abroad.



Tweneboah Jonas after getting the opportunity to travel to the United States, started filming himself to talk about his daily life compared to his homeland, Ghana.



He has since talked about topical issues where he lambasts leaders in Ghana for failing the youth because "the system is working" where he is compared to Ghana.