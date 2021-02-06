Entertainment of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Kumchacha explains why he almost slapped Evangelist Papa Shee

Founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha says the only thing that stopped him from slapping Evangelist Papa Shee in the studios of Kingdom FM was the little restraint he had in him.



The two pastors are said to have been involved in an altercation during a live radio panel discussion on Accra-based Kingdom FM and earlier reports suggested that Prophet Kumchacha landed a slap on the face of Papa Shee.



Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel in a YouTube video, Prophet Kumchacha denied slapping Evangelist Papa Shee but admitted that he indeed made an attempt to dole his fellow preacher a slap.



According to him, the attempted act was a result of some untruthful and defamatory statements Papa Shee has made against him and some pastors which he had sought to reiterate during the radio discussion.



“Papa Shee mentioned Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams’s name and said he was not from God adding that he was an agent of the devil. He also mentioned Bishop Agyinasare, Bishop Sam Korankye Ankrah and added Rev Mensa Otabil saying they were all working for the devil,” he stated.



He said he only sought to clarify to Evangelist Papa Shee that his name calling and defamatory statements were not right and worthy of a preacher.



“You can preach against fake pastors; you can wage a war against fake men of God. That is not wrong but you don’t go about mentioning people’s names and making defamatory statements about it,” he indicated.



Evangelist Papa Shee has in recent times been courting backlash over some comments and claims of his.



He was recently bashed by several preachers and critics for claiming that people who respond to phone calls with the famous “hello” greetings are bound to perish in hellfire.



According to the former hiplife artiste turned evangelist, the greeting has a devilish and satanic underpinning.



