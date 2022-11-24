Kumchacha cautions Black Stars ahead of Portugal game

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 November 2022

As Ghana readies to play against Portugal at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 24, 2022, the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has said any prophet that claims prayer can change who wins the game, is a liar.



Speaking on Onua TV, Prophet Kumchacha mentioned that football matches are won on the pitch as a result of hard work while adding that he prays that Ghana comes out victorious.



“When a bad prophet prophesies doom on the townsfolk, he is also affected. So as a good citizen, I, Prophet Kumchacha, pray that they win.



“But we do not use prayer to play football. Anyone who says we use prayer to play the game is a liar. It is your hard work and swiftness,” he said.



Kumchacha also warned the teammates to not have much sex while preparing to play for the nation and to conserve their strength for the field.



“They should not go there and be having indiscriminate sex because Black Stars players like having sex a lot.



“There have been many instances that we travel to places and they spend their energy on sex, and the nation loses. So if they dare try that again this time, the way people will beat them,” he added.



As he concluded his goodwill message to the Black Stars of Ghana, he repeated that prophet who claims to win against an opponent who comes from prayers, is a liar.



“I pray that they win. But football is not about prayers. Any Pastor that says football is about prayers is a liar,” Prophet Kumchacha repeated in an interview on Onua TV.







