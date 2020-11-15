Entertainment of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Kumawood will bounce back – Vivian Jill Lawrence

play videoActress Vivian Jill Lawrence

Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence says she is optimistic that Kumawood which many say is in comatose will bounce back in no time.



The actress was speaking on UTV’s United ShowBiz which is hosted by Nana Ama McBrown when she appeared as a guest on the show.



According to Vivian, many lessons have been learned over the past years which have led to many corrections being done by industry players, with the hope of reviving the Kumawood movie industry.



She apologized to lovers of the Kumawood movie industry and assured them that they would not repeat the mistakes of the past.



“First, let me ask for forgiveness for everything we did wrong. We are working on the mistakes we made in the past, and Kumawood will bounce back”, she said.



The once vibrant Kumawood movie industry was put on the spotlight on the show last night with many of the guests blaming movie producers and marketers for not being in tune with changing times and thereby causing the industry to collapse.





