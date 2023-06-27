Kumawood stars throng Assin-North to support NDC candidate in by-election contest

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group of renowned Kumawood stars made a grand appearance at the Assin-North Methodist polling station during the ongoing by-election.



In a myjoyonline.com report, Big Akwes, Salinko, Nana Yeboah, Abrobe, and Adanko, along with several others, showed their unwavering support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson.



The presence of these beloved movie stars drew attention as they were surrounded by enthusiastic constituents while scouting the area.



Prior to this, Nana Yeboah, Abrobe, and Adanko had actively joined the campaign trail of the ousted Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Quayson, demonstrating their commitment to helping him retain the seat.



The Kumawood stars expressed their concern about the state of the movie industry, claiming that it has suffered greatly under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.



This, they believe, highlights the urgent need to support Mr. Quayson in his bid to bring about positive changes for the constituency.



In a parallel development, popular Ghanaian gospel singers Isaac Kwadwo Ampong and Nicholas Omane Acheampong embarked on their own campaign within churches to support the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku.



They firmly believe that his election to Parliament under the NPP banner will pave the way for progress and positive transformations within the constituency.



The Assin-North by-election has become a battleground for political parties and influential figures from various sectors, each pledging their support and advocating for their preferred candidates.



As the campaigning intensifies, the constituency awaits the outcome of the election, hoping for a representative who will work tirelessly for their interests and contribute to the development of the region.



ADA/BB