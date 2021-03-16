Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Kumawood is evolving it has not collapsed - Joyce Boakye

Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye has emphatically stated that the Kumawood movie industry has not collapsed but rather undergoing certain changes to come back better.



According to her, the current happenings in the industry may look like the industry has collapsed but she believes that no matter how bad it looks it has not collapsed but rather evolving.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show aired on e.TV Ghana she said, “Things have been bad for us especially when it comes to the finances to push the movies we produce and also some other challenges we face have caused us a little delay in the production of our movies but we are still working”.



She went on to say that, they are trying to adapt to the technological system now as everything about today is about technology and it has not been very easy for them but, “work is still in process and we’re working on getting there” she said.



Joyce furthered that, even though she will also blame some misunderstandings amongst the actors and actresses for the collapse of the industry she does not fully blame them because in spite of all the chaos in the industry work should still go on and should not affect their productivity.



The Kumawood actress advised that for the Kumawood industry to get back on it’s feet certain decisions and changes have to be made and leaders should do well to go by the decisions they take in order to help the industry get back on its feet.