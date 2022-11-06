Kumawood actor begs McBrown for forgiveness; promises a new lifestyle

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Kumawood actor Mohammed Boniface known in the industry as Kompany has rendered an unqualified apology to versatile actress and Television Show Host Nana Ama McBrown.



It follows her ingratitude shown McBrown who was determined to make life meaningful for him considering the kind of lifestyle he lived despite having a great talent in acting



“Nana Ama Mcbrown took me as her son and went an extra mile to bring me to the limelight but my bad attitude pushed me away from that glorious opportunity”, he expressed regret



Speaking in an interview with AMBASSADOR TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the remorseful actor said “Those who say bad things about my Godmother Nana Ama McBrown don’t know her and I pray they get close to her for just a day”



“When I joined Kumawood Movie Industry, Nana Ama McBrown devoted all her time and energy to push me. Anytime she is going to shoot movie, she will make sure I get a role in that movie” Kompany disclosed.



“Those saying Nana Ama Mcbrown didn’t help me should desist from such comments. Nobody should blame her but rather I blame myself. Even in the Bible, God helps those who help themselves so Nana Ama Mcbrown cannot help me if I refuse to help myself” Kompany stressed.



“I was staying with Nana Ama Mcbrown but I was deceived by Atom Yewo Krom hit maker so I moved from Nana Ama’s house to stay with Atom”.



“I got to a point Nana Ama Mcbrown will even struggle to reach me because I followed Atom for shows but he disappointed me when the opportunity comes”



“Nana Ama Mcbrown should forgive me and accept me back. I know my actions pushed me away but as a prodigal son, all I can say is I have regretted all my actions”