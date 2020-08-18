Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Kumawood actor Michael Afrane begins campaign tour for Mahama

Kumawood Actor, Michael Afrane, has commenced a nationwide tour dubbed: "Sankofa J.M" to campaign for the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The campaign, he said, will be in all the 16 regions across the country to spread the campaign message of the former President.



At the launch of the "Sankofa J.M" campaign in Kumasi, Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Mr Afrane said President Akufo-Addo deceived Ghanaians in 2016 with juicy campaign promises.



While expressing disappointment in President Akufo-Addo in an interview with Class News' Ashanti regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah, the actor said the President has not been able to fulfil his campaign promises.



Some of the unfulfilled promises, he said, include one-district-one-factory; $1 million per constituency among others.



This Mr Afrane noted is the reason he has declared support for the flagbearer of the opposition NDC, John Mahama, and will campaign for him to win the election in December.



He called on Ghanaians to vote massively for Mr Mahama to come back to power to continue "the good work he was doing."





