Kumawood actor Kwadwo Poku loses father, funeral slated for April 15

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: Gilbert Yeboah, Contributor

Kumawood comic actor, Kwadwo Poku popularly known in the showbiz arena as Mahala uncontrollably fell in tears as his father Mr. Joseph Addai passed on some months ago after a shot illness at age 75 while on admission.



He announced it in an interview with De Godson tv and monitored by SeanCityGh.net



On behalf of the family, the Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Poku Mahala has extended an invitation to all practitioners in the movie industry to mourn and give his late father last respect, a befitting burial and funeral ceremony.



His late father will be laid in state from 5:30 to 9:00am on Saturday, April 15 for viewing at Atonsu-Kyerepatere and will be followed by pre-burial service which will begin at 9:30am and to the Atonsu-Kyerepatere cemetery for his interment.



Poku Mahala has featured in a lot of Kumawood movies with the likes of Kwadwo Nkansah, Berima Bediide, Akyere Bruwaa et al.