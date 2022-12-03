You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 03Article 1674002

Kumawood Actor Wayoosi outdoors new hairstyle

Joseph Nana Osei Kofi, popularly known as Wayoosi, has debuted her new hairstyle on social media.

The actor who is noted to have a low haircut surprised many when he appeared with a rasta-cut hairstyle.

A picture on social media shows that the Kumawood actor and radio pundit had braided his hair and held it up in a ponytail.

One cannot tell the story or reason behind Wayoosi’s new hairstyle. However, netizens noted that he looked good in them.

Take a look at the picture:



