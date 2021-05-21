Kumasi is a hub for training artistes – Akesse Brempong

Entertainment of Friday, 21 May 2021

Akesse Brempong, one of Ghana’s A-list gospel artistes, has observed that Kumasi has become a hub for training upcoming musicians to become prominent in the industry.



Dr. Cann, interviewing the musician on the 'Ayekoo After-Dryve' on Happy FM, asked him why a lot of gospel musicians from Kumasi are also inclined in the playing of instruments to which he gave this reply;



“In Kumasi, music mostly runs through families so if you’re from Kumasi and there’s someone in your family who can play instruments, automatically, you will learn to play too. Also in Kumasi, the boys move together and stay together for a long time because we cherish friendship and that also helps in music”, he shared.



Akesse, explaining how long-term friendships help in music drew attention to how bands that have stayed together for long bond differently and better as compared to newer bands. This, he said is because those that have stayed together longer get familiar with each other, hence, they know how to relate, understand each other and have their personalized lines of communication.



Akesse Brempong, born Phil Evans Akesse-Brempong is a young, gifted worship leader, songwriter, preacher and gospel recording artiste whose music adopts a unique blend of traditional and contemporary styles of music.