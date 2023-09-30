Kumasi amphitheatre, other projects are ongoing - Socrates Safo claims

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Socrate Safo, a renowned filmmaker and Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture in Ghana, has reiterated that the government is actively working to enhance the creative arts sector, fulfilling its promises outlined in the 2020 manifesto.



In an interview with TV3's Berla Mundi, Safo highlighted several significant government projects aimed at boosting the creative arts sector.



He mentioned ongoing developments, saying, "Go to Kumasi Cultural Center, something is going on there. We've started five amphitheatres. Go to the museums. Behind the museums, there is a space there.



"If you go to Kumasi Cultural Center, they are building the amphitheater there. Okay, we have Tamale, Accra, Kumasi, the Western Region. Yes, Accra. One is coming up in Accra, and one will go to Tamale."



Socrate Safo denied reports that the projects are nonexistent, claiming that the infrastructural projects are indeed progressing as planned and will be completed on time.



"They are working on it. I've not checked as of this morning, but I know that they started it. If you go to Kumasi, they started it. What I know is that even about a month or so ago, we had a program on PCFM.



"Some journalists were there; they complained the following day. The following week, they came back to even give progress as to how far they've got into. I can show you pictures of where they've got into. But if you really have somebody there, and the person is saying nothing is happening, honestly, I'm surprised." he iterated.



His comments come amid concerns raised at the performance of the current government in various sectors including the economy, infrastructure and the creative arts.



Recently, the ministry of Tourism, arts and Culture came under fire over some promised projects which are yet to be completed.



