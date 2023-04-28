Kumasi-Adum murder: Stop granting interviews - Zionfelix's message to family

Entertainment of Friday, 28 April 2023

Famous blogger, Felix Adomako Mensah, better known as Zionfelix has admonished the family of the 26-year-old Maadwoa who was murdered in Adum by a police offer to put a stop to all media interviews now that authorities have launched an investigation into the brutal murder of their child who was shot five times.



On the account of Zionfelix, the bereaved family has gone overboard with the numerous interviews that are all over social media.



Speaking on Kingdom FM with Fiifi Pratt, he sympathized with the family and reminded them of how the media is quick to abandon their case and jump onto a different matter when news breaks.



He cited some members of the deceased family as well as friends who have become popular overnight as a result of the murder case. Zionfelix has urged them to be measured in utterances.



"The matter is in court but we've seen the late Maadwoa's uncle, mother, sister, grandmother and other family members granting interviews with the media. They are all talking, like I said, media men will prey on you. They will get content, share it on their platforms and gain over 20 sponsors. They will make money from you and once the matter dies, they move to the next," he said.



Zion added that the move by the family "is not right". He is therefore calling on them to rather assist the police in bringing the perpetrator, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who killed his lover, Maadwoa to book.



"The matter is in court and I'd not like to talk about it. Remember how some people from UTV were charged with contempt...I have already expressed my views in regard to the numerous interviews the family has granted. When I go on TikTok all I see are videos of her family members including friends who are not even part of the family...It is not right, they think they are sharing their grievance but it is enough, the matter is in court," he hammered.













