Kuami Eugene will conquer the whole world with his music - Daddy Lumba

Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, who is a big fan of Kuami Eugene, has spoken positively into the future of the 26-year-old artiste who has won several awards for his records.



Lumba has been monitoring the progress of the young hitmaker and believes that he will one day become a global icon and make the nation proud.



The veteran musician, regarded as the greatest talent in Ghana prayed to God to order the steps of the musician and make him great.



"I have now handed over to Kuami Eugene (laughs). May God bless you Kuami. May he enlarge your territory and make possible all your dreams.



"I have hope in you and very soon you will be able to conquer the whole world with your music. Keep it up," he encouraged Kuami Eugene when he visited DL106.9 FM in April 2023.



