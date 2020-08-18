Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Kuami Eugene welcomes baby girl?

Musician Kuami Eugene

Musician Kuami Eugene has flaunted a baby girl on social media and there are claims it's his child.



According to the Lynx Entertainment signee, the child was born a week ago.



"It’s a blessing how every gate is opening for me this year. Little princess is a week old today," his post sighted by GhanaWeb read.



It is however unclear who the mother of the baby is.



Congratulatory messages have since been hurled at the Rockstar.



Kuami Eugene released a single 'Open Gate' recently. The song has garnered a number of views on YouTube as the reception has been profound.



The Lynx Entertainment signee is expected to release his 'Son of Africa' album soon, dousing rumours of his supposed exit from the label.



In November last year, his label mate KiDi took to social media to celebrate his son as the child clocked three years.





