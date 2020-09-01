Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Kuami Eugene unfazed about criticism over Artiste of the Year award

play videoGhanaian musician, Kwame Eugene

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year Kuami Eugene has said he is not worried that some of his colleagues have failed to congratulate him after winning the top award at the just-ended ceremony held virtually from the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



The Open Gate singer noted that some of his colleagues were yet to give him a pat on the back following his feat over the weekend.



The youngest Artiste of the Year alive said he deserved the award though he released only two songs in the year under review.



He said critics are entitled to their opinion as to whether or not he deserved the award.



He told MzGee on TV3 Tuesday, September 1 that “this is Ghana. This is not new to me at all. This is Ghana. Most especially in a country where individuals are opinionated and surrounded with high value of validation.”



He further noted that young artistes in the country are mostly not recognized unless they have remained in the industry for long.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.