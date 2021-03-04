Entertainment of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Kuami Eugene to headline ‘The Rockstar Concert’ on March 6

The event is scheduled to happen on March 6, 2021

Ghanaian artist, Kuami Eugene is set to headline a virtual concert on Independence Day.



Dubbed ‘The RockStar Concert,’ it will see the reigning Ghana Music Awards ‘Artist of the Year’ winner perform songs that have endeared him to a large section of music fans.



Eugene is expected to perform smash hits including ‘Angela’, ‘Walahi’, ‘Wish Me Well’, ‘Obiaato’, ‘Show Body’, ‘Confusion’, ‘Aku Shika’, ‘Turn Up’, and ‘Open Gate’ during the show which can be accessed anywhere online.



The Rockstar Concert will stream live on www.Charterhouse.Live on March 6, 2021 at 8pm.



The experience is set to make the holiday a memorable one, with a viewing experience on the term of the viewer, per a statement.



The Rockstar Concert is organized by Lynx Entertainment, and powered by Charterhouse.