Kuami Eugene speaks on Gaming Commission, FDA ban on celebrities

The Gaming Commission of Ghana has banned betting companies from using celebrities in their advertisement or as ambassadors.



Many showbiz personalities, including Bullet of RuffTown Records and Wendy Shay have since the announcement registered their displeasure, describing the new guidelines as heart-wrenching and ridiculous.



They have argued that the development coupled with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) banning celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages will affect the revenue stream of celebrities.



VGMA 2020 Artiste of the year, Kuami Eugene has also added his voice to the numerous celebrities calling for the ban by the Gaming Commission of Ghana and that of the FDA to be reviewed.



In an interaction with Amansan Krakye on Kastle Drive, Kuami Eugene was asked if he’ll support his colleagues on the fight against the Gaming Commission and FDA banning celebrities from advertising.



He retorted: “The thing is that you know this work we are doing is about brand issues and so everyone should speak in public with regards to what will help them to get their brand well established."



“All I would say is that as for me I’m doing what will make my brand well appealing to the general public,” Kuami Eugene revealed on the show.

