Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Kuami Eugene’s performance last year was great, he deserves to win any award - KK Fosu

Highlife musician, KK Fosu

Ghanaian highlife musician, KK Fosu has praised the hard work of Kuami Eugene.



He said in an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ program that Kuami Eugene was the hottest artiste in the country last year.



Apart from his hit song—‘Open Gate’, KK stated that all the songs he was featured on were hit.



Looking at this achievement, KK Fosu argued that he deserves to win any award.



“Tell me which artiste did better than Kuami Eugene last year. Apart from his hit single Open Gate that was all over the place, any song he jumped on was a hit. He featured on Keche’s No Dulling, Sarkodie’s Happy Day, Dead Peepol’s Otan Hunu among others and they were all hits.



“Even this year he has been featured on Okyeame Kwame’s Yeeko which is doing fantastic. Let’s be frank with ourselves, he has to win any award he is on this year because his performance last year was great,” he said.



KK Fosu also revealed why he loves the young musician.



“I am a Highlife artiste so when I see a young guy doing the same genre I root for that person hence my love for Kuami Eugene.



“Last year when he won the Artiste of the Year I was very happy and I know this year too he will pick it because he deserves it. Normally when musicians pick Artiste of the Year they turn to be a bit slow the following year but Kuami proved me wrong,” he disclosed.