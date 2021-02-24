Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Kuami Eugene’s loose talk has portrayed his mum as a prostitute - Guru

play videoGuru and Kuami Eugene

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Maradona Yeboah Adjei aka Guru, has talked about how Kuami Eugene’s loose talk has painted a bad picture about her mother.



During an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut Show’, Guru stated that Kuami’s loose talk has portrayed his mother as a prostitute.



He said his utterance that about eight (8) men have claimed to be his biological father has created such an impression about his mother.



Guru, who started his statement with “sorry’—stressed that it’s bad for him to do that.



The ‘Mpaebo’ composer posited Kuami Eugene has spewed out loose talks on several occasions.



He added that such behaviour doesn’t sing well of him.



Guru further stated that Kuami Eugene’s loose talk is causing him a lot.



Watch his full interview with ZionFelix below







