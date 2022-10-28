Kuami Eugene's about to drop the biggest Xmas jam - Baba Sadiq

Entertainment of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Founder of the 3Music Network Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu has said the biggest hit for the festive season this year is going to be Kuami Eugene's song called 'Single'.



He made the prediction via a tweet while sharing the official cover art for the unreleased song.



“@KuamiEugene [Kuami Eugene] is about to have the biggest hit of the last quarter,” he said on Thursday, 27 October 2022.



Sadiq gave the impression he has long known about the song and indicated that it is “a personal favourite.”



The media executive also revealed that Eugene's management, Lynx Entertainment, snubbed the song which, apparently, was supposed to have been released earlier in the year.



“[It] got subbed for his earlier releases in the year,” the former 3Music Network Chief Executive Officer (CEO) tweeted.



After 4 years at the helm, Sadiq resigned as CEO/Managing Director of 3Music Network on September 30, 2022. He is into active politics now.



Kuami Eugene, alias Rock Star, is currently touring New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific.



On Wednesday, 26 October 2022, when he informed his 1.2 million followers on Twitter about 'Single', he did not give a release date.