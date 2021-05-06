Kuami Eugene reveals the calibre of people in his DMs'

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Reigning artiste of the year, Kwami Eugene has disclosed a couple of ‘Big people’ who keep coming into his DMs.



In an interview with Brown Berry on Y 107.9 FM’s Ryse N Shyne Show he shared, “It’s huge, for DMs I’ve had quite a number from a lot of big people and they keep coming. Some from huge artistes and others from different and big countries as well”.



Mentioning a few of the artistes in his DM’s currently and what exactly they say when they DM him he noted, “Shoutouts to Olamide. I was just there and I saw a message in my DM I checked and it was from Olamide and he just said he liked my jam and I’m doing good and so far, he’s enjoyed every single song I’ve dropped. I also told him how I appreciated him reaching out and also how much it meant to me”.



He noted that, daily he receives a lot of DMs while some are just from random people and fans to show how much they love and support what he does, others also come from musicians all around the world who are either appreciating him or asking for a collaboration.



“I think I got one from Reekado banks sometime ago and also, the first time I spoke to Davido it was through a DM. I was just there and I saw a DM from him and it felt really good” he mentioned.



Kwami Eugene stated, that he feels very good whenever he sees such messages because they inspire him and push him to do better.



The award-winning singer is out with a new banger and he calls this one ‘Dollar On You’.