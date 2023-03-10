Kuami Eugene reveals qualities ladies should have if they want him

Entertainment of Friday, 10 March 2023

Popular Highlife/afro-pop musician Kuami Eugene, has outlined certain qualities ladies should posses if they want to date him.



According to him, being his girlfriend does not come easy, thus any woman who wishes to be in a relationship with him must have tough skin and the ability to withstand hatred from a section of the public.



The Rockstar an interview with Sika Osei on Lynx TV said anyone who would like to date him must develop a tough skin and must be ready to make lots of sacrifices. He emphasized that people would not give the chosen one the freedom and space to focus on her relationship with him, as there would be gossip, backbiting, hatred, and insults from people who might also like to have him to themselves.



“I am not dating… Right now, I know dating me will be very difficult. You should have tough skin to date me…Currently, women, girls, everyone including men want to have one person to themselves…If you wanna have me to yourself, it’s gonna take some sacrifices because people won’t just allow you to. They won’t allow you to have Kuami all for yourself. You’ll get a lot of haters… people are gonna hurt you, they will come at you,” he said.



”They are going to come at you. They won’t make you have Kuami Eugene all to yourself, because that is when gossip and hatred will set in. People will say all sort of bad things about me to you, for you to leave,”



The ‘Wish me well’ hitmaker bragged that, “Everybody wants a piece of me. It is what it is…I am attracted to smart and neat people”.



The singer cum songwriter cited how men and women of today want their partners all to themselves and how that might be impossible on his side.



Answering the question, do you have a spec? The musician made known that he is attracted to smart and neat people just like he is. Nevertheless, he indicated that he gives people the freedom to be who they are regardless of his spec.