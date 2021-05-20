Kuami Eugene responds to reports that he threw shots at Guru in 'Sika Aba Fie' remix

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Kuami Eugene has responded to reports that he threw shots at Guru in the remix of Sika Aba Fie.



The remix of Kweku Darlington’s ‘Sika Aba Fie’ song which featured Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Kweku Flick and Yaw Tog generated a lot of debate following its release.



Kuami Eugene mentioned a certain Maradona who has a bad mind in his verse.



This pushed Guru to tweet about it—and many social media users opined he was referring to Guru, whose real name is Maradona Adjei Yeboah.



“…Maradona with a bad mind, stop the gossiping. Hello Maa, all these boys claiming outstanding, come and see, they couldn’t enter. So of course, they are outstanding. We are in UK, London, it’s all about branding. Ask Bra Frimpong,” he sang.



Responding to this in an interview with EBN, Eugene denied throwing shots at Guru.





He explained that the Maradona he mentioned was the football legend.



Kuami Eugene added that he doesn’t have time to beef others through songs.



