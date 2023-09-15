Kuami Eugene releases music video for ‘Fate’

Music of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: Maxwell Amoofia, Contributor

Barely a week after announcing that his third studio album is ready for the market, Kuami Eugene has released a song off the forthcoming project.



The singer unveiled the new track ‘Fate’ (Black Panther) with an official music video on Thursday, September 14.



‘Fate’ is an emotional Afrobeats tune that has the artiste reflecting on life and its struggles but resolves to remain steadfast in his pursuit of victory.



The official music video for the song was shot and directed by Xbills Ebenezer and it features a number of abstract scenes laced with impassioned expressions.



‘Fate’ will serve as a curtain-raiser for the ‘Love & Chaos’ album expected in October this year.



Kuami Eugene had taken some time off the scene after losing his father, just a month after burying his grandmother in June.



The 2020 VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ teased the forthcoming album in a car arson video on Friday, September 8, 2023.



