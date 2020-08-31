Entertainment of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Kuami Eugene 'over deserve' Artiste of the Year award – Lilwin

Kuami Eugene won the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year

Ghanaian actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah, has a diverse opinion on Kuami Eugene’s win as the artiste of the year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



A section of Ghanaian music fans were stunned after the Lynx Entertainment artiste won the biggest award at this year’s VGMA.



Ghanaian rapper, Guru stated categorically that Eugene didn’t deserve to win.



Reacting to this, Lilwin disagreed with all those who are opposing to the victory of the ‘Angela’ hitmaker.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the popular Kumawood actor said Kuami Eugene deserve to win even the artiste of the world.



He wrote on Twitter: “Please my bars on this #Kumerica can also win Artist of the Year VGMA 22……Or they will say I don’t deserve…..kwasiakwa if it’s yours come for it ….. congrats @KuamiEugene You deserve Artist of the World mpo. Come for a kumerican Passport #wezzyempire.”





