Kuami Eugene, others not doing proper Highlife – Yaw Stone

Highlife musician Yaw Stone, who was the winner of TV3’s Mentor VI in 2012, has said that he has not seen any better Highlife musician nominated at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA) in the last eight years.



In an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive on Thursday, Yaw Stone asserted that a lot of Ghanaian musicians have jumped on the bandwagon of Afro Beats and yet claim to be Highlife musicians.



“As far as Highlife is concerned, a loophole has been created and that has given space for the kinds of songs the public sees as Highlife.”



According to Yaw Stone, apart from himself, Dada Hafco, Kumi Guitar, Bisa Kdei and a few others, a lot of the current crop of musicians deemed as Highlife musicians are not at all, not even Kuami Eugene, who is the current VGMA Artiste of the Year.



“Kuami Eugene is not a Highlife musician because he calls himself a ‘Rockstar’.“



Even though Yaw Stone believes there are still very good Highlife musicians in Ghana, the influx of popular genres like Dancehall and Afro Beats have really had an effect on the growth of Highlife in recent times.

