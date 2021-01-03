Kuami Eugene opens up on alleged biological father's accusations

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Ghanaian musician, Eugene Marfo, popularly known as Kuami Eugene, has reacted to reports about a man who claims to be his biological father.



A few days ago, Mr. Samuel Kwasi Boakye disclosed in a video that he is the real father of Kuami Eugene.



According to him, the mother of Kuami Eugene and his supposed son were nowhere to be found after he returned from searching for a better job somewhere.



Mr. Kwasi Boakye further revealed ‘Kofi Boakye’ as the real name of Kuami Eugene.



Following this, the Lynx Entertainment artiste has broken his silence on the issue.



Reacting to the story in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, Kuami Eugene stated that the story shared by the man is not true.



He emphasized that he knows his biological father, mother, nuclear, and extended family members.



The ‘Son of Africa’ composer pointed out that about eight (8) different men have made the same claims that he is their son in the past years.



Kuami Eugene further stated these men are looking for attention due to his popularity.



Watch the video below.





