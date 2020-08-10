Entertainment of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Kuami Eugene must learn good communication skills - DopeNation

play videoKuami Eugene

Ghanaian musical duo, DopeNation, has advised colleague musician Kuami Eugene to learn how to communicate properly.



The duo were once signees of Lynx Entertainment – record label, which is also the management of Kwami Eugene.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, they said after leaving Lynx Entertainment, Kuami Eugene once called to ask for a feature of which they agreed.



Afterwards, they were in the studio one day when someone called to draw their attention to an unfavourable comment Kuami Eugene made in an interview about them.



According to them, Kuami Eugene is alleged to have said he was happy the duo left Lynx Entertainment explaining that, something that is meant for four will now be for only two (Kuame Eugene and Kidi).



They also revealed that Richie is a mentor and they have also learnt a lot from him. “Richie is like an icon, we dey learn a lot from am” B2 of Dope Nation stated.



They therefore advised Kuami Eugene to learn how to communicate properly as they got very disappointed with his remarks.





