Kuami Eugene finally speaks after accident

To prove that he made it out alive, Kuami Eugene has shared an update on his current health status online.



After a week of silence, amidst doubts that he survived the tragic motor accident, the Highlife musician has shared pictures of himself recovering steadily.



The photos were published with a text that read, “I want to say thank you to God, My family, the staff of UGMC, and all of you for your prayers, your positive thoughts, and your acts of kindness. The support and love that I received have been breathtaking and beyond my expectations.”



Interestingly, the ‘rockstar’, although spotted on a hospital bed, had his recording kit by him.



Eugene, in what looked like he was creating a song in his current condition, was spotted with his keyboard, mixer, laptop, and other gadgets.



Background



Kuami Eugene rammed his vehicle into the back of a tipper truck at about 11:30 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2024, around the Achimota Overhead, CP.



According to a reporter at the scene, a vehicle was arranged to transport him and the other passenger on board, to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC).



Doctor leaks Kuami Eugene’s health records



Dr. Amina Haarun, a medical practitioner, was suspended from her duties for three months following her unauthorized disclosure of Kuami Eugene's health status.



The doctor's suspension came after she was said to have notified netizens about Kuami Eugene's condition, which sparked widespread backlash.



In her post, she revealed that the musician was hospitalized and urged followers to pray for him, violating patient confidentiality protocols in the process.



Dr Amina Haarun, who was presumably working at the medical facility where Kuami Eugene was being treated, has since expressed remorse for her actions and issued an apology.





I want to say thank you to God, My family, staff of UGMC and all of you for your prayers, your positive thoughts and your acts of kindness. The support and love that I received have been breathtaking and beyond my expectations. #ladiesandgentlemen ????️ pic.twitter.com/HVp0tcG5vY