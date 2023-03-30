Kuami Eugene explains why Fotocopy didn't earn a feature from him

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kuami Eugene has confirmed that young Ghanaian musician Fotocopy asked for a feature through his father and manager, Qwaachi, when they met him at a restaurant some time ago.



Despite his acquaintance with Fotocopy's father, Kuami urged him to use the right channels to make the collaboration possible. The conditions, which included reaching out to Kuami's management, were never met.



Months later, nine-year-old musician Fotocopy has levelled some allegations against the Lynx Entertainment signee and confessed his hatred towards Kuami Eugene.



“Kuami Eugene, I don’t want to talk about it. In the whole industry, he is an artiste I hate. I hate him because of what he told me – it took me more than a week to eat... he told me that my numbers were really small and he couldn’t feature me,” Fotocopy disclosed on Bryt TV.



Kuami has disclosed that he holds nothing against the young talent, adding that he is too young to understand what he said.



"So it takes good conversation to just do a feature. Kuami Eugene is not just there to do features with everyone. It takes good conversation to have a feature," he said.



Speaking on Joy Prime, he gave his story and hammered home that the right channels must be used in instances when an artiste wants to feature him, adding that his team has a say in whom he works with.



"Whatever am about to say is not to the little boy because he is just a young boy. He doesn't understand some of the words he used...I was at Richie's mum's place and we were eating Omotuo...the little guy and Qwaachi came along. Qwaachi is his father and he introduced me to him and I said I already knew Fotocopy.



"His father said his boy needed a feature and I said actually, it doesn't work like that," he explained.



On the account of Kuami, the is a tall list of artiste who wishes to collaborate with him although that can never be possible due to some laid down structures.



"I am from Fadama, I left the hood and have over 50 boys...if I say am featuring everyone, the career will end and we will both not benefit," he explained.













