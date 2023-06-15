Kuami Eugene discloses how much he paid for his first car at 19

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene, has recently shared a fascinating revelation about his early success in the music industry.



In a yen.com report, he disclosed that he purchased his first car at the tender age of 19, attributing it to the remarkable success of his viral hit song, "Angela."



He proudly stated, "I bought my first car at the age of 19, and it was an Elantra. I bought it myself after the success of 'Angela.'



“At that time, it cost me GH¢45,000. It was a significant milestone for me as it was the first time I had ever held such a substantial amount of money."



Kuami Eugene further hinted at his aspirations for the future, expressing his desire to acquire more luxurious cars.



His ambitions are driven by his fascination with several other car brands that have captured his attention.



