Kuami Eugene describes critics of his attire during Range Rover presentation as shallow

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

Reigning VGMAs Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene has described as “shallow and light-headed” critics who lambasted him for what he wore to receive a gift from the CEO of Angel Group of Companies recently.



On Thursday, 15th April 2021, the CEO gifted Kuami Eugene a brand new 2020 Range Rover Velar for his role as brand ambassador for Adonko Next Level energy drink.



Critics on social media did not spare Kuami Eugene and according to them, the outfit worn by the singer was inappropriate.



The Lynx Entertainment signee told Doreen Avio on "Let's Talk Showbiz", that people should rather think of how he has worked hard to earn that gift rather than what he wore.



“It is actually very shallow and very light-headed for people to think about how somebody will have to look to go and take his gift. I think it is very light-headed if you are not thinking about how he has been able to work hard to attract this blessing to himself and you are thinking about how he has to look to go and take his own gift?



"I think it is light-headed so anyone that channels their energy into the positive aspect of it, and that’s what their energy was geared to, is slow for me. It is my gift, I choose to go and take it in pajamas because it is my gift. I was dressed in all black with black boots and a black t-shirt, how else do you want me to look for my own gift?”, he quizzed.



The 'Open Gate' hitmaker also revealed that he feels “big” whenever people talk about him and likened himself to great personalities like former President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Jerry John Rawlings, Atta Mills, John Mahama, and Akuffo Addo, saying, that they have been constantly criticised for what they do.



“I have realized that every great person in the country experiences that (criticism). Even our late Jerry Rawlings experienced it, some were saying 'he is good, some said he was wicked, some were saying he is too wild, if Rawlings was around, this thing wouldn't have happened, when Rawlings was around, this thing won't happen….' One person.



"And we come to Akufo-Addo, they have said everything about the man, it happened to Mahama, they said everything and it even happened to the late Atta Mills, it happened to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, it happened to Sarkodie, either he is this…he is stingy, he is that. Shatta Wale, he is arrogant, he is proud and insults everybody. Any big person in the country, it happens to them, so if I’m experiencing this, it makes me feel like oh, I’m big because if they talk about me and talk about these big people, it means I can one way or the other be part of the legacy they have been able to leave for this country. So I feel good, at the end of the day, if they don’t talk, it is their job about us,” he told Doreen Avio.