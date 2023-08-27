Kuami Eugene blasted over choice of outfit at fathers funeral

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Ghana's popular music sensation, Kuami Eugene, found himself in the midst of controversy after his choice of attire at his father's funeral triggered a flurry of reactions on social media.



Attending the solemn event on August 26,, Kuami Eugene's outfit raised eyebrows as he rocked an unconventional attire, consisting of a black long-sleeve shirt, trousers, platform boots, and even earrings.



Videos trending on social media showed him walking alongside his entourage, appearing relaxed, and even chewing gum as he made his way to the service venue. However, this nonchalant demeanour did not resonate well with many Ghanaians.



Critics swiftly took to various social media platforms to voice their disapproval.



They argued that his chosen attire was unsuitable for a funeral service, particularly one that honoured his own father. The outfit was branded as shabby and failed to reflect the respect and reverence such an event typically demands.



Amid the wave of backlash, some individuals suggested an alternative approach. They proposed that Kuami Eugene could have chosen traditional clothing instead.



Traditional attire carries deep cultural significance at funerals, symbolising respect for the departed and the event itself.



Kuami Eugene's modern and somewhat flashy outfit seemed to clash with the nature of funerals in Ghana, leaving many feeling disappointed by his unconventional choice.



This isn't the first time Kuami Eugene has been blasted for his sense of fashion. His outfits at various events over the years have been a topic of discussion, with many blaming him and his stylist for not being creative enough.





