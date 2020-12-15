Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Kuami Eugene, Kwadwo Sheldon, others nominated for 2020 Africa Youth Awards

128 individuals and organizations from 32 African countries were shortlisted for the awards

Africa Youth Awards has announced its shortlisted nominees for the 2020 edition of the Pan African awards scheme that honors inspirational young Africans who are championing the development of the continent in diverse fields.



With strong representation from South Africa and Ghana on the list with 19 nominees each, the award also features 18 Nigerians, 14 Kenyans, 10 Ugandans, and 9 Tanzanian nominees, the awards shortlisted nominees comprised of 46 females, 65 Males, and 18 Organisations.



According to Prince Akpah, the founding president of Africa Youth Awards, “over 1000 nominations were received from across the African continent and globally, and after an extensive vetting process, 128 individuals and organizations from 32 African countries were shortlisted.”



The 2020 Awards which is being held in partnership with Kenley College and Avance Media will open public voting on Monday 14th December on www.africayouthawards.org/vote.



The voting process will present the opportunity for Africans to select their most outstanding young African nominees from each category up to the 28th December 2020 when the voting portal will be closed, which will enable winners to be selected and announced on Friday 1st January 2020.



Notable Past recipients of the Africa Youth Awards include AU Youth Envoy, Aya Chebbi, 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Ilwad Elman, former Commonwealth Youth Council President, Ahmed Adamu, Activist Farida Nabourema, Ashish Thakkar, AtoUlzen-Appiah and Hon BuumbaMalambo.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.