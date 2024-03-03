Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata headline 13th African Games Akwaaba Night concert

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: African Games Akwaaba Night

The stage is set for one of the biggest musical nights of the year as the likes of Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, and Efya will thrill audiences on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.



The concert dubbed, "13th African Akwaaba Night" is a precursor to the fun that will take centre stage in Accra as Ghana prepares to host its first-ever African Games from March 8–23, 2024.



Sports and music are certainly intertwined, and patrons would witness the best of Ghanaian Highlife music on the eve of Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebrations.



The music night does not only promise good music but also a rich display of Ghanaian culture with an array of fashion styles to be outdoored, as well as numerous cuisines.



Some of the top comedians in the country would also climb the stage to thrill audiences on a highly anticipated and memorable music night.



Tickets for the concert are selling (713*33*01#) for GHC 200 (Premium) and GHC 300 (VIP).