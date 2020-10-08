Entertainment of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Kuami Eugene & Kidi’s manager says he won’t allow me to feature his boys – Guru

Ghanaian rapper, Guru, known in private life as Maradona Yeboah Adjei, has revealed that his effort to get Kuami Eugene and KiDi on a song has not seen the light of the day.



He detailed in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show that the General Manager for Lynx Entertainment, Albert Mensah has been the stumbling block.



The NKZ CEO averred he wanted to feature the Lynx duo because most of his features involved new artistes, so he wanted a mainstream collaboration.



According to him, he didn’t get any positive reply after he placed his request.



Later, Guru said he did his background checks which revealed Albert Mensah was the one preventing Kuami and KiDi to have a collabo with him.



The ‘Mpaebo’ hitmaker claimed Albert stated point-blank that he won’t allow his boys to work on any song with him.



Guru added that this happened at a time he was planning to come out with a new album.



He believes the release of the ‘Kasiebo’ song with Obrafour is the main reason why the Lynx Entertainment manager is behaving like that because he thinks he [Guru] belongs to a certain camp.



Guru emphasized the need for artistes to come and compete against the world—but not themselves as Ghanaians and industry players.





