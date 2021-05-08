Kuami Eugene, Guru ‘beef’ quashed?

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene took to his Instagram page to wish rapper Guru a happy birthday in what many say could be an end to their ‘beef’. ‘Happy birthday Snr Man, More dollars on you’, the ‘Open Gate’ hit maker posted Friday, May 7.



It is recalled that two had a disagreement earlier this year which degenerated into personal attacks. This happened after Guru’s team reportedly reached out to Kuami Eugene’s team, Lynx Entertainment, for a possible future collaboration. The move took a bad turn. Though industry players intervened for truce to prevail, it was not clear if the matter had been well settled.



Kuami Eugene’s Friday IG post got social media users wondering if the two have finally patched up or it is just an extension of a peace pipe to Guru.



But the reigning Artiste of the Year has received a lot of commendations for this gesture. Some say it proves his maturity in the musical game.



So far Guru has not replied to the message on social media and it is not clear if he would. Many are waiting with bated breath to see what will happen next.





