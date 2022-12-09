Kuami Eugene, Adina, Joe Mettle, Lasmid, others to thrill fans at 2022 MTN Carols Night

Entertainment of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: newsghana.com.gh

This year’s Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is expected to hit a high note when MTN the telecommunication giant billed Ghana’s tip-top crowd-pulling artistes to thrill fans and customers at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Center in Accra on Friday 16th December 2022 at 7 pm.



The well-cerebrated artistes billed to perform are Kuami Eugene, Adina, Joe Mettle Lasmid, Kwan Pa Band, Nana Sei the storied singer, and El Dunamis.



MTN’s Viva Voices Choir and the silky smooth singer, Adepa Zela will complete the exciting line-up of performers on the night.



According to MTN, this year’s carols service promises to surpass all expectations.



To make this event a memorable one MTN Ghana has also introduced a Family Carols Competition to enable family and friends to get invitations to the event. All you need to do is to film yourself singing a carol and upload it on social media using the hashtag #Yellowtide22. There will be a special prize for videos that gain more likes or trends.



MTN’s Nine Lessons and Carols Service is organized annually to usher MTN stakeholders into the Christmas season and share in the joy of the season.



The much-anticipated occasion is adored by patrons and members of the general public for its superb planning and the staging of numerous seasoned artists.