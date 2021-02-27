Entertainment of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: GH Base

Kuame Eugene doesn’t know how to talk - KiDi

KiDi and Kuami Eugene

KiDi has stunned everyone by stating in a fresh interview with Hitz FM’s Doreen Avio that his label mate and brother from another mother Kuame Eugene lacks communication skills.



The Afrobeat and Afrofusion specialist who together with Kuame Eugene are two of the most sought-after artists of their era premised his assertion on the recent brouhaha between Kuame Eugene and Guru.



Asked if he had heard about the feud between his label mate Kuami Eugene and rapper Guru, he quipped:



“As for Kuami, he does not know how to communicate. I won’t lie to you. Even me he speaks to me anyhow sometimes,” he said.